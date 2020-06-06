Hundreds of peaceful protesters march through Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Peaceful protesters came together across the river in Henderson on Saturday.
Between 200 to 300 protesters marched peacefully around Central Park before making their way to various city and county buildings throughout Henderson.
The group made numerous laps around the square. They walked down Elm Street, 1st Street, Main Street and Washington Streets in a continual loop for more than an hour. Protesters chanted “black lives matter" along the entire route.
“It’s going to take everybody realizing that this isn’t just a one-day event,” protester Lori Rath said. “We can’t just come and march today and then be silent tomorrow. We need to continue every day to fight against racism.”
“It’s time for a change,” protester Marlin Taylor said. “It’s been long enough with all this underyling racism. It’s time we get out and vote. Vote in leaders that are going to protect all Americans, even black Americans because our lives matter. All lives cannot matter until black lives matter.”
Authorities blocked off the roads for them and stood guard, but there were no issues.
Our Aaron Hancock will have more on the story tonight.
