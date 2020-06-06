Hot & sunny Sunday, Cristobal brings rain midweek

The remnants of Cristobal are expected to move through Missouri and along the Iowa/Illinois border on Tuesday, so the Tri-State will not take a direct hit from this system. However, we will likely see multiple rounds of rain as Cristobal’s outer bands swing through our region. We will also be on the right side of the system where the winds are the strongest, so Tuesday will be rather breezy with sustained winds from the south around 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph.