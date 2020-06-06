Hot & sunny Sunday, Cristobal brings rain midweek

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our weather will stay hot and quiet for the next couple of days, but the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely bring us some rain Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will fall back through the 90s and 80s this evening, eventually bottoming out in the mid 60s by Sunday morning under clear skies.
Sunday will be sunny and hot with high temperatures around 90° and an occasional breeze from the east-northeast. There is an Air Quality Alert for high levels of ozone from 5AM until midnight Sunday, so children, the elderly, and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.
Monday will also be hot and mainly sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s, but we may see more clouds start to build in from the south Monday evening as Cristobal moves northward through Louisiana and Arkansas. A stray shower is also possible Monday night, but most of us will stay dry until Tuesday.
The remnants of Cristobal are expected to move through Missouri and along the Iowa/Illinois border on Tuesday, so the Tri-State will not take a direct hit from this system. However, we will likely see multiple rounds of rain as Cristobal’s outer bands swing through our region. We will also be on the right side of the system where the winds are the strongest, so Tuesday will be rather breezy with sustained winds from the south around 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 to 35 mph.
As Cristobal continues northward, colder air will get wrapped around into the system, and a cold front is expected to develop and then push through the Tri-State Wednesday morning, bringing us another round of showers and storms.
Behind that cold front, clearer and cooler conditions will take over Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday before a second cold front brings us a slight chance of rain and another dip in our temperatures Friday into Saturday.
