Gov. Holcomb launches $50M initiative to help Hoosiers economically recover from pandemic

INDIANA (WFIE) - Governor Eric Holcomb announces a new initiative to help Hoosiers, communities and businesses get back to work and connected to the resources that can help people move forward during the pandemic.
Indiana’s Governor’s Workforce Cabinet launched “Rapid Recovery for a Better Future." This initiative focuses on providing support for Hoosiers to secure a job, assess and grow their skills, and get the support they need to get back on their feet.
“People are our state’s most valuable resource and they are what define Indiana as a great place to live, work and grow," Gov. Holcomb said. “It is critical that our state is not only providing these services but actively helping people get connected so they take that next step to a better future.”
“Rapid Recovery for a Better Future” helps Hoosiers learn about options related to career, skill and educational resources and funding for personal advancement.
