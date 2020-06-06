EFD responds to early morning fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire in the 2100 block of W Delaware Street.
The fire department says they arrived on the scene just before 2:45 a.m. Saturday.
According to officials, the house was under some renovation for new renters. They say when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the rear of the house.
Officials say the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, extending to the attic.
Damage to the house is reported to be minor due to the quick response by firefighters.
The fire department says the fire appears to be accidental, but the cause is undetermined until further investigation. They say no injuries were reported.
