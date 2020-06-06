Arts Council of SW Indiana donates $10k to support local black artists, performers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As people across the world protest racial injustice, a local council is hoping to do its part to usher in change by now setting aside annual funds to support black artists.
The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana says this is not a time for silence and goes on to say the board of directors condemns racism and believes black lives matter.
“This is a time where you’re looking at people to see ‘where is the humanity?” Dr. Ashley Jordan, executive director of the Evansville African American Museum said. “And right now, for the Arts Council to take a stand like this, to say this is where they stand, it definitely helps to look at your organizations more like a sister organization."
The Arts Council is designating $10,000 per year from the Community Art Fund to back increased programming to help amplify the voices of black artists, musicians, and performers in our community.
The funding will be overseen by colleagues from the Evansville African American Museum.
We’re told all projects and programs being developed will be free to the public, which allows for maximum accessibility.
“We know through education, we can change the world,” Dr. Jordan added. “And so, I’m just glad we’re able to do this because now we’re beginning to change the narrative and it’s so needed at a time like this.”
The Arts Council is a non-profit that works to enhance the quality of life and support economic development through areas such as arts education and organizations.
It will typically host 70 or more free events in the city every year.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.