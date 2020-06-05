VCSO: Evansville man arrested following standoff with deputies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement on Friday afternoon.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the report of a fight in the 4000 block of Kleitz Road around 1:30 p.m.
Deputies say a fight had broken out when 56-year-old Waymon J. Rush fired a shotgun at his neighbor.
After the exchange, deputies say Rush fled into his home and refused to come out for the next two hours.
The Evansville Police SWAT Team was called to the scene to assist.
Rush was taken into custody after finally exiting his home.
He now faces charges of criminal reckless while armed with a deadly weapon, as well as intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon. Both of these charges are being considered as Level 5 felonies
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.