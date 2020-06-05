Steamy Saturday, pleasant Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain chances have nearly ended for the Tri-State until next week. Humid air is still trapped over the region through Saturday afternoon, so we can’t completely rule out a pop-up storm or two. Highs on Saturday will peak around 90 degrees. Less humid air, pushed by northerly winds will knock humidity levels down on Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s through Monday. The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will likely bring rain and thunderstorms back into the region Tuesday through Friday.