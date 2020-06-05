IN releases guidelines for schools reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - When it comes to schools reopening this fall, many could look different than before the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to the Tri-State.
This is because COVID-19 is still in many communities across the southwestern parts of Indiana. On Friday, the state released some reopening guidelines for schools.
Brad Schneider, the Warrick County Schools Superintendent, said it’s going to look different and they are weighing all options.
“From opening schools totally virtual, to opening schools with all kids in classes and we’re also looking at all alternatives in the middle," Schneider said.
Other options for Warrick County Schools include students coming in on alternate days.
“We’ve got every option on the table that will allow us to first and foremost, keep our students, staff and our community safe," Schneider explained.
The Indiana Department of Education’s newly released guidelines addressed contingency plans, sanitizing measures for classrooms and school buses.
Some of the difficult decisions schools are facing is how going virtual would impact families.
“As far as daycare, we understand that’s a huge concern," Schneider said. “Also when you’re talking virtual, we do understand that there’s parts of the county that have very poor, if no internet service. So we’re looking at all the contingencies, all the plans, ways we can provide services to those students.”
The school is also working to help teachers through this time as they face mental hardships from not seeing their students in person. One of the reasons they got into this business was their love for the kids.
“Mental stress of them not knowing, wanting to see their students - it’s a lot so we think about them as well,” Schneider said.
