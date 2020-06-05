Rain barrel pick-up draws large crowd in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city saw a big turnout Friday for a local project promoting water conservation.
A partnership between Coca-Cola and the city of Evansville gave out free 55-gallon rain barrels. The drums are used to collect rainwater and then are later utilized to irrigate lawns and gardens.
30 barrels were prepped for distribution Friday morning, but the supply was quickly emptied. Leaders say they saw between 50 and 60 people before 9:30 a.m.
Karan Barnhill, storm water coordinator for the city of Evansville, says she did not expect such a large turnout, and is already working to make sure demands are met. She says this partnership is a win-win for everyone involved.
“I’m teaching them about conservation and water quality," Barnhill said. "And at the same time, they are using them and putting them in the city of Evansville. That helps localized flooding. So therefore, it’s a win-win for everybody!”
Barnhill is working with Coca-Cola to get more rain barrels and diverter kits. She anticipates it could be four or five weeks until the next round is ready for pick-up.
