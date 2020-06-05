Parlor Doughnuts relocating downtown Evansville location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In celebration of National Donut Day on Friday, the owners of Parlor Doughnuts announced they will be moving their original downtown location.
The Evansville doughnut shop is expanding and moving to the corner of Second and Main Street in the historic Bitterman Building.
Parlor Doughnuts opened its first shop just over a year ago, and have since opened a second location on Green River Road.
Owners say they’re hoping to create a space for downtown that will serve as a great place for meetings, events and socializing.
“Our story was a story of small beginnings, and just by grace and the support of Evansville, we’ve grown," Parlor Doughnuts General Manager Ryan Ford said. "So incredibly excited to see just the city to come behind us and support our local business.”
Parlour will also be opening several mobile food trucks in the coastal area of Florida, and will open a location in San Diego later this summer.
