Parlor Doughnuts announces expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts has announced that they will be expanding their downtown location.
Parlor tells us they’ll be moving to the historic Bitterman building on Main Street after opening a little more than a year ago.
They say they hope the space will allow them to better serve the community.
Shop owners also tell us they’re going mobile, using an Airstream to serve locations across the gulf coast.
They also plan to open a location in San Diego, California later this summer.
