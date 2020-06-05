Owensboro holds Peace and Reconciliation Rally on Fri.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Owensboro held a “Peace and Reconciliation Rally” at Smothers Park on Friday night.
Postponed from Thursday due to severe weather, the event was organized by the NAACP, Owensboro Black Expo, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance.
There was a large crowd at the event, which saw over 20 speakers engage and reflect on what’s happening around the country.
“It’s sad that George Floyd had to lose his life for this movement to start," Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said.
“Some of us people that are in the community that people look up to need to show their faces at these types of events to show that we are for real about what is going on," rally attendee Scott Hogg said.
“We are doing our part in Owensboro, Daviess County," Owensboro NAACP President Rhondalyn Randolph said. “To show our community that we are united against racism, and discrimination, and injustices, and we are together.”
“I see a lot of black brothers out here standing strong," The Refuge Church Minister Titus Chapman said. "I see a lot of sisters out here standing strong, and we know that you know we’re equal, and we’re thankful for that.”
“As a white person, it’s a whole new awareness that has to happen," rally attendee Pam Mueller said. "I want to be apart of the change. I don’t want to stay the status quo - I don’t want to be silent anymore.”
This was the second rally held in Owensboro over this past week. The other one was held last Saturday.
There is no word yet on whether more rallies or protests are scheduled for the future.
