Officials: Narcan use increasing in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Narcan usage has substantially increased this spring, according to the Evansville Fire Department.
EFD Division Chief Mike Larson told 14 News the month of May was particularly high.
Out of all of their medical runs throughout the month, 36 required Narcan and 70 doses were administered.
Compared to the month of April, only 16 runs required just 27 doses.
Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says overdose deaths are rising with 26 already in 2020.
Both say it is hard to tell why these numbers are increasing, but they are thankful Narcan can reverse the drug-effects and save lives.
“We don’t go in and ask the family or even when we get the patient back, ‘Hey, why are you in this situation?’" Larson said. "It could be a number of things, but the good side of it is that this drug has been produced and it has saved multiple lives.”
Lockyear says they have seen a lot of overdoses involving counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, which could be contributing heavily to the increased numbers.
