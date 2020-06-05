Local father, son duo raise awareness for Haitian village

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After three trips to Haiti, a local man’s friendship quickly blossomed with a doctor who is helping the poor and underserved youth in his village.
An Evansville father and his son now have one goal in mind - helping to rebuild damaged fish farms.
CJ Martin is a passionate 9-year-old dedicated to helping a community he’s never met.
“He’s been wanting to go down there since my first trip,” Chad Martin, CJ’s father said. “He’s just so excited to meet the kids that we sponsor and the other kids he talks to on FaceTime.”
In 2010, an earthquake ravaged parts of Haiti - killing over 100,000 people, and damaging buildings and structures across the island.
“The kids in Haiti don’t get food that much so I want to help,” CJ said.
“One thing that made me really want to help was sitting around a table with some translators that were local and I asked him, ‘What would you have for dinner if you weren’t with us?’ and he answer was - ‘probably nothing tonight,'" Chad said. “Most of the kids down there in the schools typically eat a bowl of rice a day and that’s their main meal. Trying to get some protein into their diets is what is really driving us wanting to do this.”
By raising money to help rebuild the fish farm, the one community in Haiti would be able to raise over 20,000 fish a year.
It’s all thanks to a chance meeting with his now dear friend, Dr. Leo.
“He went and became the first doctor in the area, built a medical clinic, a school, a fish farm and gardens," Chad said. "More important to me than raising money is getting the story of Dr. Leo out and letting the world know that there are still good folks in the world.”
There has been a lot of excitement for Dr. Leo’s Fish Farm, and both CJ and Dr. Leo thank everyone for their support so far.
For those who would like to donate, mail a check to the following address:
St. Joseph Catholic Church
6202 W St Joseph Rd
Evansville, IN 47720
All checks need to be made out to “St. Joe Haiti Outreach” with “Haiti Fish Farm” in the memo.
