Indiana state map shows 3rd COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting that 533 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 36,578. State health officials reported Friday that 27 more have died. That brings the state’s COVID-19 death total to 2,078.
The state map shows that Vanderburgh County has had its third COVID-19 related death along with two additional cases. According to the Vanderburgh County Health Department website, 261 people have recovered from the virus.
The Dubois County Health Department confirms that three more residents have tested positive for COVID-19. They now have had a total of 211 confirmed cases in the county with 145 of those recovered.
Spencer and Gibson counties each report one new case.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 291 cases, 3 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 211 cases, 3 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 39 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 20 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 22 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
