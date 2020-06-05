Indiana senator addresses police brutality, insists change within law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Senator Mike Braun of Indiana says ending police brutality starts not in Washington, D.C., but inside law enforcement agencies themselves.
In a conversation with 14 News Anchor Randy Moore, Braun said on Friday that city, county, state and federal police agencies have to take a hard look at their own basic protocols and procedures. He says that would solve the problem much quicker than anything U.S. Congress could do.
“It’s preventable,” Sen. Braun said. “I’ve run a business for 37 years before becoming a senator. If you have issues within your organization that can be fixed easily, to me, I think this one can more so than what people are talking about being systemic, it’s going to take a while.”
As for what could be done legislatively, Braun said chokeholds could be outlawed, especially in cases where someone is handcuffed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.