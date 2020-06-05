Humid; Fog Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of Thursday’s rain, fog developing this morning. Becoming mostly sunny and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low with the best storm dynamics setting up west of the area. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees along with a higher heat index in the mid-90’s this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as temps drop into the lower 70’s.