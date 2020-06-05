Humid; Fog Early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of Thursday’s rain, fog developing this morning. Becoming mostly sunny and humid with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. The threat for severe thunderstorms is low with the best storm dynamics setting up west of the area. High temps will remain above normal in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees along with a higher heat index in the mid-90’s this afternoon. Tonight, partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms as temps drop into the lower 70’s.
A weak cool front will glide through Saturday morning bringing a slight chance of rain. Skies becoming mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible as high temps reach 90-degrees. Sunday, sunny and less humid with high temps in the mid to upper 80’s.
