Green River District reports new COVID-19 death, 8 additional cases.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting that another person has died due to COVID-19 and eight more have tested positive.
Of those new cases, three are in Daviess County, one is in Hancock County, one is in McLean county, two are in Ohio County and the last one is in Webster County.
The person who passed away was a resident of Daviess County.
Green River health officials say they’ve now had 717 confirmed cases in the district. They’ve had 579 people recover from the virus.
Hopkins County Health Department didn’t report any new cases or deaths Friday.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 498 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 337 cases, 6 deaths, 282 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 221 cases, 31 deaths, 181 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 176 cases, 130 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 121 cases, 4 deaths, 95 recovered
- Webster Co. - 34 cases, 32 recovered
- McLean Co. - 25 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered
- Union Co. - 14 cases, 9 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 9 cases, 7 recovered
