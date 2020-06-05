Evansville leaders, law enforcement encourage peaceful protesting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With barricades already in place, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke urged protestors to continue peacefully this weekend.
“Let’s make it clear - E hasn’t always been for everyone,” Winnecke said.
City Council President Alex Burton echoed those comments.
“And much like many of you, I am frustrated," Burton said. “For far too long, cries for help, change and aid have been overlooked. Our fight must not include destruction of physical structures or properties.”
While some downtown businesses are already prepared for this weekend, Evansville Chief of Police Billy Bolin reassures that his staff will also be prepared.
“Our plan is to take more of a hands-off approach," Bolin said. “We respect people’s right to protest. We want them to have a safe area to do that. And we won’t get involved unless it starts getting rowdier in nature, or it starts seeing things that make us feel unsafe for the public or ourselves.”
Both Bolin and Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding condemned what happened to George Floyd and they want the community to know that they stand with them in their pain.
“This badge, this uniform representing the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, you can only be proud when you’re giving people respect that they deserve on the street, you’re policing people equally and without prejudice,” Wedding said.
The Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing regarding George Floyd’s death on Friday afternoon.
You can watch the full press conference in the video below:
