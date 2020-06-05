Energy assistance funding now available for Vanderburgh Co. residents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hoosiers who lost work because of COVID-19 could get help paying their utility bills.
City leaders announced that funds are now available.
They’re open to Vanderburgh County residents.
It’s a one time benefit of $350 toward your utility bills.
Hoosiers who lost their jobs or who lost hours can apply online. The deadline is July 31.
Residents living in Vanderburgh County should call the Community Action Program of Evansville and Vanderburgh County, Inc (CAPE) at 812-425-4241 or visit their website here.
