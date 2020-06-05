Ellis Park reopening Monday for HHR gaming

“We applaud Gov. Beshear and his office working with the racetracks to get our revenue stream back up and running,” said Jeff Inman, Ellis Park’s general manager. “This is vital to having a successful live race meet, which is so important to the horse industry in Kentucky and all the businesses in the Tri-State area who benefit from Ellis Park and its horsemen. We know the public is itching to get to some form of new normalcy, and we’re delighted to have our popular entertainment venue back in business in a safe manner next week.”