USI President gives power message in wake of George Floyd’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI President Dr. Ronald Rochon had a powerful message in the wake of George Floyd’s death to students and staff.
In an email, Dr. Rochon described the moment he and his family saw the video of Floyd’s death in police custody.
He shared his frustrations, saying in part, “I feel the need to express to you how tired I am, really tired, of seeing targeted violence against Black people within our nation.”
He went on to say to students, “I challenge and encourage you to pursue your goals with the intentional effort to transform your community, the state, nation and our globe into a more compassionate, equitable and understanding place.”
Dr. Rochon also said he aches for Floyd’s family and that we must continue to learn to live and breathe together.
