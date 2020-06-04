Unsettled, warm & humid through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds kept temperatures in the middle 80s on Thursday. Widely scattered showers will diminish after sunset. Friday will bring sunny and warm conditions with a lingering chance of pop-up storms. Highs on Friday and Saturday will rise into the upper 80s. Less humid air sweeps across the Tri-State on Saturday. Sunny skies through Sunday and Monday with highs in the middle 80s. More showers and thunderstorms possible by the middle of next week.