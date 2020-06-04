Peace & Reconciliation Rally set for Thurs. night in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - People plan to gather for what is called a “Peace and Reconciliation Rally” in Owensboro Thursday.
That’s being put on by the NAACP, Owensboro Black Expo, Northwest Neighborhood Alliance and the Dugan Best Neighborhood Alliance.
They plan to meet Thursday night at the Pavillion at Smother’s Park at 6:30.
Event organizers say they plan to adhere to the city’s social distancing guidelines and recommend those who plan to come to wear a mask.
