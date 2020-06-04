Owensboro man arrested after driving away from troopers

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested after trying to drive away from troopers.
Kentucky State Police say it started around 11 Tuesday night on West Fourth Street.
Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Dillon Lindsey, had an active warrant.
State police tried to pull him over, but Lindsey took off.
Troopers eventually stopped the car on Breckenridge Street.
Lindsey is facing a long list of charges.
His passenger, William Allen, is also facing charges of running from police.
