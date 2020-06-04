Owensboro man arrested after driving away from troopers

Owensboro man arrested after driving away from troopers
June 4, 2020 at 6:40 AM CDT - Updated June 4 at 6:40 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man was arrested after trying to drive away from troopers.

Kentucky State Police say it started around 11 Tuesday night on West Fourth Street.

Troopers say the driver, 21-year-old Dillon Lindsey, had an active warrant.

State police tried to pull him over, but Lindsey took off.

Troopers eventually stopped the car on Breckenridge Street.

Lindsey is facing a long list of charges.

His passenger, William Allen, is also facing charges of running from police.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.