Owensboro Chamber’s Rooster Booster to be held virtual again Thurs.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Chamber’s Rooster Booster is holding another virtually meeting Thursday morning.
The president and CEO of the Chamber said nearly 8,000 people tuned in May for their remote meeting.
Thursday, they’ll be doing it again, but with different speakers on hand.
They’ll be joined by Western Kentucky University President Timothy Caboni and WKU head football coach Tyson Helton.
You can watch that meeting on Facebook Live or register through Zoom.
That’s set to happen at 7:30 a.m.
