Memorial Boys Basketball HC, Rick Wilgus, Announces His Retirement

“I had the privilege to coach with Rick for thirteen years and work with him as Athletic Director for one year. He has been a great colleague, mentor and friend to many people at Memorial,” says Athletic Director Matt Weber. “There were many days during the season he was the first to arrive at school and the last to leave. His dedication to the school is something our coaches and I try to emulate. Memorial is a better place, and I am better person for having worked with Rick.”