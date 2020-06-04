Memorial Boys Basketball HC, Rick Wilgus, Announces His Retirement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After eighteen years with Reitz Memorial High School, Rick Wilgus, Assistant Principal announced his retirement. Reitz Memorial is extremely thankful for Mr. Wilgus’ dedication and contributions to the Memorial community over the past eighteen years. Mr. Wilgus began his career at Memorial in the 2002-2003 school year teaching physical education and driver’s education and has served as the Assistant Principal for Student Services for the last fifteen years where his responsibilities included school safety, discipline, attendance and supervision. He has been an important part of the school, and all of Memorial wishes him the best in his retirement.
“Rick has been an outstanding educator, administrator, and coach for the past eighteen years at Reitz Memorial. He has touched countless lives during his forty-one years in education, striving always to teach the fundamentals of respect, hard work, and discipline in each role he has served,” says Principal Sally Sternberg. “Rick’s presence will certainly be missed at Memorial, and we wish him a retirement full of blessings as he spends time with his family.”
Mr. Wilgus also served as the Boys’ Basketball Head Coach for the past eighteen years, holding a 234-172 record at Memorial. He led the team to sectional titles in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2019. He has a head coaching career that spans thirty-eight years with 426 wins.
“I had the privilege to coach with Rick for thirteen years and work with him as Athletic Director for one year. He has been a great colleague, mentor and friend to many people at Memorial,” says Athletic Director Matt Weber. “There were many days during the season he was the first to arrive at school and the last to leave. His dedication to the school is something our coaches and I try to emulate. Memorial is a better place, and I am better person for having worked with Rick.”
Courtesy: Memorial Athletics
