Man stabbed during fight, 2 taken to hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a person was stabbed in a fight on West Franklin Street overnight.
They say it happened just before 3 Wednesday morning in a parking lot near Franklin Street Tavern.
Police say two men were fighting when one pulled a knife, stabbed the other but then went after another person.
Officers say both men were taken to the hospital.
Police are still investigating, so there’s no word on arrests or charges.
The sergeant we spoke with says the injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.
