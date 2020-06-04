Kids spread smiles with ‘honk for happiness’ signs in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There were signs of a different kind out near Willow and Lincoln in Evansville.
St. Ben’s students told us they wanted to cheer people up.
Maggie Goedde and Jack Graber say they’re not only neighbors but good friends.
They decided “honk for happiness” signs were a great way to make people smile.
“I really think that making them happy and lifting them up will make them have faith that we’re going to get through this,” Maggie said.
The kids say one of the highlights of their day was when the fire department drove by and honked in support.
