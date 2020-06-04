Humid; Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - I am tracking a round of showers and thunderstorms north of the area this morning. Partly sunny and humid with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain above normal in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees. There is a marginal threat for nasty thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.
This weekend will feature mid-summer like temps of 90-degrees. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms afternoon thunderstorms.
