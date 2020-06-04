HPD: Evansville man facing charges after drugs found in hotel room safe

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail on drug charges after police say hotel employees found drugs while helping open his room’s safe.
Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Henderson Police Department say they were called to a hotel in the 2800 block of US Highway 41 North where employees of the hotel were helping guests with opening a safe in their room.
Authorities say when the employees opened the safe, they saw suspected drugs and relocked the safe. That’s when officers say two of the room’s guests ran out of the hotel in different directions.
Authorities Found 37-year-old Gregory Hawes a short time later in the area.
After acquiring a search warrant, officers say they found marijuana, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash in the room.
Hawes was arrested and is facing drug-related charges, including trafficking.
There’s no word on the other guest that ran from the hotel.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.