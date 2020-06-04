House fire investigation ongoing in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway into a house fire on Highway 56.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.
Fire officials say a resident woke up to the sound of crackling that he initially thought was an animal in his attic. He got out of bed and looked out of his window, and could see a bright orange glow coming from the front of his house.
Several fire departments were called to help fight the fire. No one was hurt, but the home was severely damaged.
A fundraiser for the family is being held at the St. Alphonsus Church in Owensboro on Saturday at 6 p.m.
