Hopkins Co. reports 31st COVID-19 death

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins County Health Department is reporting another person has passed away due to COVID-19 and another has tested positive.
The county now has 31 deaths. They now have had a total of 221 confirmed cases with 181 recoveries.
The Green River Health Department is reporting 10 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Of those new cases, five are in Daviess County, one is in Henderson County, three are in Ohio County and one in Union County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 709 cases in the district. They say 572 of those have now recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 498 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 334 cases, 5 deaths, 279 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 221 cases, 31 deaths, 181 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 174 cases, 129 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 121 cases, 4 deaths, 94 recovered
- Webster Co. - 34 cases, 32 recovered
- McLean Co. - 24 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered
- Union Co. - 14 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 8 cases, 7 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.