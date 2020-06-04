Holiday World prepares for reopening with COVID-19 safety measures

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World Theme Park is prepping to reopen in just 10 days.
Park officials are putting health protocols in place to keep visitors safe from COVID-19.
Holiday World staff is working hard to prepare the park for guests from near and far.
”From the time they come through bag check, were going to have plexiglass up at all of the admission stands when you come in," Holiday World President and CEO Matt Eckert said.
Visitors will be required to purchase their tickets online in order to abide by social distancing rules, as well as help the park keep up with their 50% capacity cap.
Waiting for rides will also look different as an online program will be used.
For those who don’t have a smart phone, don’t worry there’s something for you too. The park will be handing out wristbands that will notify visitors whenever it’s time to head to the ride.
“There will be plenty of things for our guests to partake in while they’re waiting to get on their attractions," Eckert said. “Lots of great food items this year. We’re excited to roll those out.”
As always, free soft drink stations will be available, but staff members will be the ones serving drinks.
Sun screen stations will be accompanied by hand sanitizer stations.
Meanwhile, masks are suggested but not required.
“I really feel strongly that with our enhanced sanitation procedure and all the other measures that we’ve put into place,” Eckert said. “I really think our guests are going to have an enjoyable, but still a safe day. Safety is our number one priority."
All of the new changes require a lot of man power, and Holiday World is still looking for employees.
The park has added 250 more jobs in order to keep up with the health and safety changes.
“We welcome college students, we welcome high school students, we welcome retirees,” Eckert said. “In this down economy, a lot of companies have had to unfortunately furlough some of their employees, so if you’re looking for a bridge until you find your next job, this would be a great place to do it."
