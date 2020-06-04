Henderson Co. home destroyed by fire

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson County, fire investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday night.
It happened in the 9000 block of Highway 136 near Niagara.
We spoke to a neighbor who was home when the fire broke out.
She says she woke up to fire trucks all over the front yard.
When she stepped outside, the house was fully engulfed with flames.
She told us she's known the family for a few years, and is so thankful no one was hurt.
"We've been together for three years. I can't imagine living without them. We got really close and depended on each other," said Connie Fredrick.
Family members say no one was hurt in the fire, but the family dog died.
