Good Samaritan Society confirms 5 COVID-19 cases at retirement facility in Jasper; state map updated

INDIANA (WFIE) - Good Samaritan Society officials confirm that three residents and two staff members at the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper have tested positive for COVID-19.
They say they remain aggressive in their infection control measures and testing of residents and employees. Good Samaritan Society officials say they are working closely with the Indiana Department of Health.
They tell us protecting the health and safety of our residents, employees and the community remains their highest priority.
Health officials in Dubois County say they have two new cases Thursday, bringing their total to 208, although the state map shows 209.
The Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus map now shows 36,096 confirmed positive cases and 2,052 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 35,712 confirmed positive cases and 2,032 deaths.
Locally, the map shows one fewer case in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Perry County, and one new case in Gibson County.
Here are the case numbers in our Indiana counties:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 289 cases, 2 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 208 cases, 3 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 167 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 39 cases
- Posey Co. -16 cases
- Gibson Co. - 19 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 21 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
