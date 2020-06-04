Gold Star Families Memorial coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The families of the brave servicemen and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the military are being honored in Daviess County.
“It’s a special day for OBKY,” Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said.
The city broke ground for the Gold Star Families Memorial on Thursday.
“Today, we’ll break ground for a monument that will be dedicated to all families who have sacrificed a loved one for our freedom," Mayor Watson said.
This monument is dedicated to families like the Mullins.
“Nine years ago, Brandon deployed with the 121 from Alaska to the front lines in Afghanistan," Gold Star Mother, Cathy Mullins said.
However, only 12 weeks after his deployment, Brandon’s family got some bad news.
“His unit was attacked and he was the only casualty," Mullins said.
His mother Cathy says since Brandon passed away, the community has wrapped their arms around her family.
“The community just truly was - just amazing,” Mullins said.
She says now they’re taking it one step further.
“Not just our son, but this monument will carry on the legacy of all of our fallen heroes who have died while in service to this country," Mullins said.
The monument is set to be unveiled on August 25. This date marks the 9th anniversary of Brandon’s passing.
“We live in this free country to where we can do things, we can say things, we can stand up, we have the right to vote, we have a voice," Mullins said. “Brandon died so we have that voice, so it’s a tremendous honor.”
