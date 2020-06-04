Evansville wants your feedback on neighborhood parks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Evansville's Parks Department is asking for your feedback.
They've posted a survey to hear what you have to say about programs developed by the parks department.
The department says there are some exciting new events they're planning for the future.
“What we’re calling park daze, daze, kind of activities. We’re going to go into the parks, into the neighborhood parks, and promote acitvities and offer again different kinds of activities, different kinds of healthy choices to kind of promote some exercise and active learning experiences in those park,” said Evansville Parks and Recreation Executive Director Brian Holtz.
Holtz says to watch for announcements about upcoming activities in parks near you.
