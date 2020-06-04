Evansville leaders taking steps to ensure safety amid possible weekend protests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The city’s police chief posted a reassuring message to residents on Thursday evening over the possibility of more weekend protests.
Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin is not the only community leader taking steps to ensure safety.
Employees with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District also put out new guidance with the purpose is to creating awareness.
A message went out to those who either have a downtown business or live in the area. Part of their plan is to heavily water planters just to add weight and make them harder to move.
EPD Chief Billy Bolin says, in part, there is no confirmation of any plans for riots, looting or busses coming in from other cities, but they are planning for numerous scenarios as they always do.
Even though authorities are planning for the worst, they are hoping for the best. Bolin says not to panic.
Meanwhile, people living downtown are being asked to remove any landscaping or loose items like planters, decor, or temporary signage for the weekend and to also monitor outdoor seating or tables.
“That’s easy to do, just bring it in,” downtown resident Kathleen Foster explained. “So, no problem. But hopefully everything will be great and people will not want to cause damage or trouble.”
Don’t be alarmed if you see off-duty sheriff’s deputies on downtown rooftops this Saturday.
We’re told they’re going to be keeping an eye on the area from above.
