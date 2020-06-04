Evansville home damage by early morning fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Firefighters were called to a home just after 5 a.m. Thursday.
It was in the 1800 block of S. New York Ave.
Crews say there was heavy smoke coming from the house when they arrived, and a smoldering fire was discovered in an unused bedroom in the rear closet.
Officials say the fire was put out quickly.
They say it’s considered accidental, but the cause is undetermined.
Officials say there is smoke damage throughout the house.
The woman inside the home and her dog made it out safely.
