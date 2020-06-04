EPD holds routine horse patrol training

“A lot of the training we do with the horses is called desensitizing the horses," Sgt. Wood said. “We want them to have the same reaction no matter what the sound or the noise, or whatever it is or the site is. So what we want is for them to stay calm, to stay relaxed, and a lot of that is just getting them used to seeing and hearing new things, so we try to get them in town as much as we can.”