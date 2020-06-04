EPD holds routine horse patrol training

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department held training exercises on Thursday.
However, it wasn’t for the officers, but for their horses.
The mounted patrol was used just last week at Saturday’s rally in front of the Evansville Civic Center, where officers reported one horse was struck.
Police say the EPD’s horse detail is designed to build unity between officers and the community.
Sgt. Tyrone Wood, who’s a member of the EPD Mounted Patrol, says these training exercises happen about twice a month to get the department’s horses ready to interact with people, especially as it gets warmer.
With protests now being common in cities like Evansville, Wood says it’s important for them to get the horses ready for all sights, sounds and touch.
“A lot of the training we do with the horses is called desensitizing the horses," Sgt. Wood said. “We want them to have the same reaction no matter what the sound or the noise, or whatever it is or the site is. So what we want is for them to stay calm, to stay relaxed, and a lot of that is just getting them used to seeing and hearing new things, so we try to get them in town as much as we can.”
Wood says sometimes training can even consist of tossing a ball back and forth to one another while on top of the horse. This exercise is meant to get them used to seeing things coming towards them in case of situations where objects are being thrown.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.