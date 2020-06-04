Daviess Co. Sheriff’s office using DOJ money to hire 2 new deputies

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Department Of Justice is awarding nearly $400 million to law enforcement agencies to advance community policing.
The Daviess County Sheriffs office was awarded $250,000 of that money.
Officials say the'll use it to hire two additional deputies, bringing their total number of deputies up to 43.
Major Barry Smith says the call volume at their office has increased over the years.
He says bringing on two additional deputies will allow them to continue to get out in the community and build relationships.
"Having the community backing and good rapport with the community is very important with what's going on nationally across the United States, said Smith. "And we have that here, you know? In this community we have good community support, and I think that's on the baseline of our deputies that we employ."
Major Smith says they’ll be receiving that money over a three year period.
Other agencies also receiving funding are the Union County Sheriff’s Office and Cannelton Police Department.
