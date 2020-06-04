Affidavit: Evansville man arrested in connection to May stabbing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An arrest has been made in connection with an Evansville stabbing that happened at the end of May.
Officers say on May 22 a victim called 911 reporting they had been stabbed.
When officers arrived at a home in the 1100 block of South Weinbach Avenue they say they found the victim bleeding in the area around the left side of their ribs.
According to the affidavit, the victim told officers a suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Vernon Barnes, came to his home wanting to confront the victim’s brother.
Officers say when the victim went outside, the victim and the Barnes got into an argument, which led to them fighting.
The affidavit states during the fight, Barnes pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim before they could get back inside the apartment.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and was treated for a puncture wound and a collapsed lung.
Police were able to locate Barnes after receiving a tip about where he lived and what car he drove. They say the victim was able to identify Barnes as the man who stabbed him.
Barnes was booked in jail and is facing aggravated battery with a knife and intimidation charges.
