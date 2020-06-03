Green River District reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting six additional COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, four are in Daviess County, one is in Henderson County and the last one is in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say the total number of confirmed cases in the district is 699. They say 569 people have now recovered.
Hopkins County officials reported they have one new case and no new deaths during their Wednesday update.
Health officials say they now have had a total of 220 confirmed cases. They say 181 people have recovered from the virus, and there are only nine active cases in the county.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 498 cases, 8 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 329 cases, 5 deaths, 279 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 220 cases, 30 deaths, 181 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 171 cases, 128 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 120 cases, 4 deaths, 93 recovered
- Webster Co. - 34 cases, 31 recovered
- McLean Co. - 24 cases, 1 death, 23 recovered
- Union Co. - 13 cases, 8 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 8 cases, 7 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.