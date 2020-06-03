Thunderstorms Tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southwesterly winds gusting 15 to 20 miles an hour will keep the summer like temps in the upper 80’s to 90-degrees. Tonight, a cold front will draw close enough to Interstate 64 to spark a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms through late tonight. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and lightning.
Thursday, not as hot as high temps drop into the mid to upper 80’s. Partly sunny with a 40% chance of thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon. We are moving into the prime of lightning season and storms will be capable of brief gusty winds 30 to 40 miles an hour.
The weekend will feature mid-summer like temps near 90-degrees. Saturday and Sunday, mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms afternoon thunderstorms.
