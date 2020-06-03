Signature Healthcare has new COVID-19 strategy

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Signature Healthcare in Newburgh has a new COVID-19 strategy in place.
Signature announces a partnership Wednesday with vendor Base 10 - testing for both the virus and testing for evidence of antibodies. They can tell whether a resident has been infected, for how long, and whether their immune system is responding properly.
They developed a digital platform to take those test results and personalize recovery plans for any resident or staff member.
The nursing facility was hit hard by the coronavirus. More than a dozen residents and one staff member have died from the virus.
