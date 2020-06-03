Several hurt in Wendell Ford Expressway crashes Tues. evening

June 3, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 6:12 AM

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Several people were taken to the hospital after a few wrecks on the Wendell Ford Expressway Tuesday evening.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says there were five crashes just before 5 p.m. Tuesday between Frederica Street and the 2000 block of the Bypass.

The Madisonville Fire Department posted the following photo on Facebook of the crash at New Hartford Road exit.

Deputies say injuries from all wrecks appear to be non-life threatening.

It took crews about an hour to get the road clear.

