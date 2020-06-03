Princeton Aquatic Center opens with new guidelines

PRINCETON, Ind.- On Monday, The Princeton Aquatic Center opened for the season. Pool officials say it’s the only one open in the area.
Paxon Bartley, the pool’s facility manager, says they’re geared up for this summer’s pool season, and they’ve taken precautions against COVID-19. For example, they’re only operating at 50 percent capacity, regular capacity is 500.
Masks and gloves are being worn by those working the concession stand. Bartley says they recommend that people wear masks if they’re out of the pool. Pool officials say people shouldn’t wear them inside the pool because it creates a safety hazard.
Barley says the chairs are all six feet apart and are placed on red markers to make sure that’s the case.
“They’re not allowed to pick where they sit. They have to sit where chairs are already in place," said Bartley. “And then when people leave those chairs, we take them to the needs clean stacks, and we bring chairs from the clean stacks out and have new chairs out.”
Bartley says they have a thermometer to check people’s temperatures. In case someone was feeling sick, they could check their temperature. However, temperature checks aren’t mandatory for people coming in.
Meanwhile, Bartley says they do check every lifeguard and worker’s temperature. Bartley says as people come to enjoy the pool, he asks that you be patient and follow the new guidelines in place.
