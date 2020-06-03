Petition calls for removal of Confederate statue in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Confederate statue in Madisonville has become a major conversation for the community with some people are asking for its removal.
The statue has been on the old courthouse lawn for more than 100 years, and as of Tuesday, more than 3,000 people have asked for its removal by signing a petition.
Tonight on 14 News, Aria Janel will be speaking with those who are wanting to see the removal of the statue and those who say the piece of history should stay.
