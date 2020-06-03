Newburgh retirement home holds socially distanced concert

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a musical day for the Primrose Retirement Community on Wednesday afternoon as “The Honey Vines” put on a socially distant concert for the residents.
The duet of Andrea Wirth and Melanie Bozsa have been playing together for eight years, and have gigs on a regular basis. However, Thursday was only their second show since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Needless to say, the musical group was ecstatic to put on a show for those at Primrose Retirement Community.
“We did a socially distanced private party at the end of last month, and this show was our second, so it really means the world to be able to share some songs,” Bozsa said.
“I hope that we have never pegged into a certain age group," Wirth said. "I feel like we always try to share the unity, love.”
Wirth and Bozsa say they have been keeping busy running their own studio called the “Honey Vinyl Music Studio,” which is located in Newburgh.
